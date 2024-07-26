Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %
HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.18.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
