Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

