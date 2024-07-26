Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

