Heritage Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.98 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $797.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

