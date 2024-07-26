Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 214,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 411,827 shares.The stock last traded at $87.49 and had previously closed at $87.48.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

