Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.540-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

