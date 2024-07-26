Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,240.00

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.97) and last traded at GBX 2,230 ($28.84), with a volume of 22149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($28.39).
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
