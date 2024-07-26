Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 1,970.1% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of HTHIY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

