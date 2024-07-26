Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $354.19 and last traded at $355.88. Approximately 494,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,403,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

