Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
