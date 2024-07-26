Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.