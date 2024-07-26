Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

