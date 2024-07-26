Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE HMN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
