Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hour Loop Stock Performance
HOUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,266. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter.
About Hour Loop
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.
