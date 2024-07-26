Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

Hudson Acquisition I stock remained flat at $12.56 during midday trading on Friday. Hudson Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Acquisition I by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

