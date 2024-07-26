i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Up 1,191.7% in July

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,191.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
i3 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ITEEF opened at $0.13 on Friday. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
i3 Energy Company Profile
