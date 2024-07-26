IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

Several brokerages have commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

