ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of ICFI opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 12-month low of $115.41 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

