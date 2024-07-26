ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$15.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.85. The stock had a trading volume of 538,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,548. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

