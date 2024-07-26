ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Down 0.4%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

ICTS International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

Further Reading

