ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Trading Up 1.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 103,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 527,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

