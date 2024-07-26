IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 607.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,018. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. Analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

