Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Immunic Stock Up 0.7 %
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
