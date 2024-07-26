Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.67. The company had a trading volume of 118,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.40. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

