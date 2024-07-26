Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTA. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $11.73.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

