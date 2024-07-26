Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Infinera by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 7,863,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

