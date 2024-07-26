Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 883.40 ($11.43) and last traded at GBX 880.60 ($11.39), with a volume of 4302039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 847 ($10.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($13.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 819.36. The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,872.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

