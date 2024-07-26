Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.79

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 538106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

