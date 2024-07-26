InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.75. 8,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

