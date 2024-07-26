INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 86.16% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 28,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,392. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

In other news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

