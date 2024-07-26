INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 86.16% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%.
INmune Bio Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 28,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,392. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
