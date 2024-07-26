Insider Buying: Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($32,999.22).

Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Down 1.3 %

LON VIP opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.37) on Friday. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The company has a market cap of £78.32 million, a P/E ratio of -339.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is -2,407.41%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

