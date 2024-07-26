Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 14,090 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FELE traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,388. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

