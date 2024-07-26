Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.26. 258,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,254. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.00. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $237.45.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management raised its holdings in HEICO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

