Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells $496,088.70 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $766.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

