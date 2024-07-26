Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells 30,358 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,180. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,979,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

