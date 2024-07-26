Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.

Integer stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 460,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

