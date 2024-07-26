Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

ILAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 304,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,891. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

