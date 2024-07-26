Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance
ILAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 304,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,891. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Living Application Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.