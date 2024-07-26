Inter Parfums (IPAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2024 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2024 – Inter Parfums had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

7/22/2024 – Inter Parfums had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Inter Parfums had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2024 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2024 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IPAR stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,794. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

