Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO Sells $156,450.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,380. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $151.72.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
