International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.01

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.01 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 163.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 14368873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.90 ($2.13).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
