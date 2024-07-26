International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.01

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.01 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 163.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 14368873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.90 ($2.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.81. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.