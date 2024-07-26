International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

