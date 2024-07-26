InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in BP by 73.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

