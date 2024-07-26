InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

