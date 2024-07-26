InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,626 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 172.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VDE stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

