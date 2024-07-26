InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $490.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

