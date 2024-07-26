InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 401.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $806.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $891.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $802.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.90.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

