InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,416,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $18,948,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,928,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $38.42 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

