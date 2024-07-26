Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.