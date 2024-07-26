Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

