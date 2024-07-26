Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

