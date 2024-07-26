Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.65

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.65 and traded as high as $24.34. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 223,608 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 180,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

