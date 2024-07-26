Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 18,912 shares.The stock last traded at $33.34 and had previously closed at $33.50.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

