Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 78,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,303 shares.The stock last traded at $58.81 and had previously closed at $58.88.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

